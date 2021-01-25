Reliance Jio Planning To Bring IoT Services To India: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is planning to bring IoT (internet of things services) to India. The company is reportedly in talks with original equipment makers to launch the same products in the country. Notably, the narrowband technology is already operational in partnership with Samsung.

The telecom operator said that it has also developed several solutions and wants to connect more than one billion devices. Besides, the company is looking at Rs. 20,000 crore revenues every year from the same services or products.

"Besides deploying IoT solutions for Jio Home users, the Jio pan India IoT network is operational for application in connected vehicles, smart metering, connected assets, and hospitality," Reliance Jio said in Q3 results.

Additionally, India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio said it is also joining hands with several integrators. Also, the operator pointed out that it is looking at the smart city segment for its lighting devices. In fact, the company announced that it is conducting pilot projects for several OEMs.

Furthermore, the company shared that it is planning to launch IoT devices, such as smart bulbs, switches, and smart speakers. Similarly, the company plans to bring smart monitoring solutions and camera for offices and homes.

Apart from bringing IoT devices in the country, Reliance Jio is launching 5G services and smartphones in the country. "Jio will continue to accelerate the rollout of its digital platforms and indigenously developed next-generation 5G stack and make it affordable and available everywhere. Jio's 5G service will be a testimony to the vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat," Mukesh Ambani said.

5G Network Will Help Reliance Jio

This seems interesting as this will give Reliance Jio an upper hand over other operators, especially Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. This is also a positive move for the Indian telecom sector as many countries have already launched the same network.

Best Mobiles in India