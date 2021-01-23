ENGLISH

    List Of Reliance Jio 3GB Prepaid Plans In 2021

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio is offering the best data benefits with prepaid plans. The prepaid packs are affordable than Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. The company is offering data up to 3GB per day, which is again a new thing for the industry and customers. So, in that way, we are giving you the detail of all Reliance Jio plans that ship 3GB of data per day in 2021. Notably, the company is offering three plans in the same category that are priced at Rs. 349, Rs. 401, and Rs. 999.

    Reliance Jio Rs. 349 Prepaid Plan: Details

    Let's start with Rs. 349, where Reliance Jio is providing 3GB of data per day for 28 days. This means the telecom operator is providing 84GB of data along with 64 Kbps speed once data expires. The plan also ships unlimited calling and 100 messages per day. It brings a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. However, Airtel plan of Rs. 398 is providing 3GB of data per day for the same period. This clearly shows that Reliance Jio is leading in this segment.

    Reliance Jio Prepaid Pack Of Rs. 401 And Rs. 999: Details

    The other pack of Rs. 401 is providing 3GB of data per day for 28 days. Besides, the company is offering 6GB data extra data benefit with this plan, which means users will get 90GB of data for the same period. It also ships unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, Disney+ Hotstar. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 999, which is again offering 3GB data for 84 days, which means users are getting 252GB for the entire period. Besides, users are getting 100 messages, free voice calling, and complimentary access to all Jio apps like Jio News, and more.

    reliance jio
    Saturday, January 23, 2021, 22:29 [IST]
