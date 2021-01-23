Reliance Jio Developing Next-Gen 5G Core Network; ARPU Rises To Rs. 151 In Q3 FY21 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though there is no official announcement from the government on the 5G network, Reliance Jio has developed 5G Radio integrated with 5G Core Network and 5G smartphones. The development comes after RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that its firm is launching 5G services in the second half of this year.

"In order to maintain the lead, Jio will continue to accelerate the rollout of its digital platforms and indigenously developed next-generation 5G stack and make it affordable and available everywhere. Jio's 5G service will be a testimony to the vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat," Ambani said while announcing Q3 FY21 results.

Reliance Jio Q3 Results Details

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio posted a 15.5 percent increase in its net profit to Rs. 3,489 crores for the Q3 of this financial year. The company reported a net profit of Rs. 3,020 crores in the Q2 FY12. Also, the revenue of the company stood at Rs. 22, 858 crores during the same period.

The telecom operator also said it added 25.1 million customers during that period, despite the ongoing pandemic and other issues. "During 3Q FY21, average data consumption per user per month was at 12.9 GB as against 12.0 GB per user per month during the trailing quarter and average voice consumption was at 796 minutes per user per month during the quarter as compared to average voice consumption at 776 minutes per user per month," Jio said.

Reliance Jio Q3 ARPU: Details

Apart from adding subscribers, Reliance Jio is increasing the average revenue per user every quarter. The company has managed to post Rs. 151 at the end of Q3FY21. Earlier, it was only Rs. 145 ARPU, which means that the company has increased its user base in the country. Notably, both Airtel is expected to post a profit in the Q3 in the same period.

