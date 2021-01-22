TRAI Data Shows Airtel Led APRU During June-September FY21 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though Reliance Jio is leading the subscriber chart, Airtel has added more than 10 million customers in July-September 2020, as per Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report. The report said Airtel used to serve 316. 6 million customers, which increased to 326.6 million during the same quarter.

The report said that Reliance Jio used to provide its services to 397. 2 million customers in June 2020, which increased to 404.1 million users in September last year. The telecom regulator also highlighted that telephone subscribers increased to 1,168.66 million at the end of September from 1,160.52 million in June, which means the industry posted 0.70 percent growth during the same period. Besides, TRAI said that the prepaid average revenue per user reached Rs. 90, whereas postpaid ARPU stood at Rs. 234.

This clearly shows that telecom operators are now doing well in the country and that's why ARPU is increasing. In fact, Airtel is leading the chart, whereas Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea are behind in the same segment.

"The broadband Internet subscriber base increased by 4.02 percent from 698.23 million at the end of June to 726.32 million at the end of September. However, the narrowband Internet subscriber base declined by 1.38 percent from 50.84 million at the end of June to 50.14 million at the end of September," the telecom regulator said in its Indicator Report.

The regulator also said the wireless user base increased to 1,148. 58 million users in September from the 7.88 million in June 2020, which means there is a 0.69 percent growth during that period. Furthermore, the report pointed out that internet users increased to 776.45 million users in September from 749.07 million in June, which means there is quarterly growth of 3.66 percent.

