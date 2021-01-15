Reliance Jio Removes Few Jio Phone Plans From Its Website News oi-Priyanka Dua

After removing IUC plans from the prepaid and Jio Phone plans, Reliance Jio has removed four plans from its list. Those four plans are priced at Rs. 99, Rs. 153, Rs. 297, and Rs. 594. These plans used to offer 500 minutes for calling on the other networks along with free on-net calling.

These Jio Phone packs used to ship 3GB, 14GB, 28GB, and 56GB of data, respectively. This move comes soon after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India removes interconnect usage charges, which means there will be no charge on calling.

Details Of Jio Phone Plans

Notably, Jio Phone all-in-one plans are available at Rs. 75 and Rs. 185. These plans are valid for 28 days and ship unlimited calling and subscription to all Jio applications. The first pack of Rs. 75 is offering 3GB data along with 50 messages, while Rs. 125 Jio Phone pack is offering 14GB of data and 300 messages. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 155, which is offering 1GB of data and 100 messages per day. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 185, which is offering 2GB data per day and 100 messages, reports Only Tech.

Reliance Jio 4G Data Vouchers Details

Additionally, the company is offering 4G data vouchers to its customers. These plans are available at Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, and Rs. 101. The first pack of Rs. 11 is offering 800 MB of data. The second plan of Rs. 21 ships 2GB of data, while Rs. 51 is providing 6GB data, and there is a pack of Rs. 121, which ships 12GB of data. It is worth noting that these plans are valid until the existing plan last.

