Just In
- 1 hr ago Razer N95 Mask With RGB, Voice Projection; Blend Of Style And Safety
-
- 2 hrs ago HTC Desire Pro 5G Powered By Snapdragon 690 SoC Silently Announced: Price, Specification
- 2 hrs ago Oppo Find X3 Pro Renders Show Design; Launch Tipped For March
- 2 hrs ago Airtel Launches Prime Video Mobile Edition Plan To Offer Amazon Services At Rs. 89
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Mercedes-Benz India Confirms 15 Product Launches In 2021: Continues To Lead Luxury Car Market
- Sports Two years to go for 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup: Hockey India, Odisha govt. look to host memorable event
- News Landmark deal: India clears purchase of 83 advanced Tejas jets for IAF
- Movies Mohit Hiranandani On His Marriage Plans With Steffi Kingham: Hopefully, By The End Of This Year
- Lifestyle Kirti Kulhari Nails Winter Makeup Look As She Adds A Pop Of Colour To Her Eyes With Neon Green Eye Shadow
- Finance How To Download Atal Pension Yojana Contribution Statement?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu And Kashmir In January In 2021
- Education RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 Phase-2, Check Direct Link
TRAI Data: Reliance Jio Registers Highest Download Speed In December 2020
According to new data released by TRAI, Reliance Jio offered the highest speed in the country in December 2020. The operator posted 20. 2 Mbps speed, while Vodafone and Idea come reports second and the third position during the same period. The telecom operator reported 9.8 Mbps and 8.9 Mbps download speed in December.
On the other hand, Airtel posted a 7.8 Mbps speed, which is down from 8.0 Mbps speed in November. If we talk about the upload speed, then Vodafone managed to offer a 6.5 Mbps speed, while Idea offered a 6 Mbps upload speed during the same month. Notably, Reliance Jio offered 3.8 Mbps speed and Airtel posted 4.1 Mbps upload speed in December. Additionally, TRAI pointed out that both Reliance Jio and Airtel manages to increase the upload speed.
However, it is expected that Vi (Vodafone-Idea) might improve its download and upload speed as it is refarming 3G networks to offer 4G networks in the country. The operator has already refarmed 3G networks in Bengaluru, Delhi & NCR, and now in Gujarat. However, the operator has announced that it will continue to provide 2G services in the country.
Also, Reliance Jio removed FUP from its prepaid packs as the telecom regulator TRAI has scraped the interconnect usage charge from this month. This means that all Reliance Jio calls are free and users don't have to pay any amount. Besides, the company has removed IUC charges from all its top-up plans or vouchers that are priced at Rs. 11, Rs, 21, Rs. 51, and Rs. 101. Apart from removing IUC from the prepaid plans, the operator plans to bring 5G services in the second half of this year. The operator will develop a 5G network on indigenous technology.
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,900
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370
-
20,556
-
15,862
-
43,065
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025