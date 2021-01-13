TRAI Data: Reliance Jio Registers Highest Download Speed In December 2020 News oi-Priyanka Dua

According to new data released by TRAI, Reliance Jio offered the highest speed in the country in December 2020. The operator posted 20. 2 Mbps speed, while Vodafone and Idea come reports second and the third position during the same period. The telecom operator reported 9.8 Mbps and 8.9 Mbps download speed in December.

On the other hand, Airtel posted a 7.8 Mbps speed, which is down from 8.0 Mbps speed in November. If we talk about the upload speed, then Vodafone managed to offer a 6.5 Mbps speed, while Idea offered a 6 Mbps upload speed during the same month. Notably, Reliance Jio offered 3.8 Mbps speed and Airtel posted 4.1 Mbps upload speed in December. Additionally, TRAI pointed out that both Reliance Jio and Airtel manages to increase the upload speed.

However, it is expected that Vi (Vodafone-Idea) might improve its download and upload speed as it is refarming 3G networks to offer 4G networks in the country. The operator has already refarmed 3G networks in Bengaluru, Delhi & NCR, and now in Gujarat. However, the operator has announced that it will continue to provide 2G services in the country.

Also, Reliance Jio removed FUP from its prepaid packs as the telecom regulator TRAI has scraped the interconnect usage charge from this month. This means that all Reliance Jio calls are free and users don't have to pay any amount. Besides, the company has removed IUC charges from all its top-up plans or vouchers that are priced at Rs. 11, Rs, 21, Rs. 51, and Rs. 101. Apart from removing IUC from the prepaid plans, the operator plans to bring 5G services in the second half of this year. The operator will develop a 5G network on indigenous technology.

