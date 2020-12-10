Reliance Jio Plans To Launch Connected Devices With Realme News oi-Priyanka Dua

After joining hands with Google and Qualcomm, Reliance Jio is working with Realme and other firms to bring low-cost products to India. This development comes after the operator is reportedly planning to bring an affordable 4G handset with Chinese smartphone maker Vivo.

However, Reliance Jio and Realme are likely to launch handsets and other connected devices. Notably, these bundle offers are quite famous in western countries; however, this is the first time that any telecom operator is joining hands with a smartphone player to bring such devices in the country.

Similarly, the telecom operator is planning to bring affordable devices with Google and Qualcomm in the Q1 of the next year. The main reason behind this partnership as it wants people to upgrade to the 4G and 5G network.

"Reliance as an organization...we have done in the past for 4G where benefits of connectivity were made far more affordable through JioPhones. On the other 4G devices, we are working with Realme and other organizations to try and make devices more affordable for people," Sunil Dutt, Reliance Jio's President said at the India Mobile Congress 2020.

Apart from launching low-cost devices, Reliance Jio is likely to launch its 5G services in the second half of 2021. Notably, Reliance Jio is working on the 5G network with Samsung and Qualcomm and likely to start services as soon as the spectrum is available.

Realme Plans For 5G Devices

Furthermore, the Realme CEO said that 5G will play a major role in the upcoming opportunities. He also said that chipsets are very important to provide smartphones to many people.

Meanwhile, MediaTek announced that it is looking at several products, such as drones, vehicle automation, and robotics. The company said that 5G will offer connected, smarter, and faster devices in the country.

Best Mobiles in India