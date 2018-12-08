ENGLISH

Reliance named Bandra Kurla Complex property as Jio World Centre: Reports

Reliance naming the Bandra Kurla Complex property as Jio World Centre. All you need to know.

By

    Reliance Industries seems to be taking the Jio branding to another level. Now the company is also branding Jio in its real estate business. According to The Economic Times, RIL is naming a large mixed-used development building as Jio World Centre.

    Reliance named Bandra Kurla Complex property as Jio World Centre

     

    The company had introduced the brand Jio for its telecom venture, later the company has used the same branding for its digital wallet and entertainment ventures. It seems the brand name worked a lot for Reliance, and it wants to take it everywhere.

    The newly named Jio World Centre is located in the district of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). It has been reported that the building includes an international convention centre, hotels, two malls including a luxury mall, performing arts theatre, a rooftop drive-in movie theatre and commercial offices, and more.

    According to reports, the luxury mall will host various global luxury brands, like Zegna, Canali, Bottega Veneta, Bally and Armani.

    JIio is also entering the broadband sector soon with it Jio GigaFiber broadband services. Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband services were announced during the annual meeting of Reliance group. However, the company didn't break their silence on its availability to the public. Meanwhile, the company joined hands with Hathway and Den Networks for last mile connectivity. The broadband services are expected to launch anytime soon in India because the company has already tested the services in metropolitan cities.

    Source

    Read More About: reliance jio reliance news
    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 11:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 8, 2018
