Russia successfully blasts off Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft with three astronauts News oi-Vishal Kawadkar The spacecraft will reach and dock with ISS soon.

Russia has successfully launched its Soyuz MS-12 with three astronauts for the International Space Station (ISS). The spacecraft has already entered the planned orbit, confirmed the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.

The spacecraft took flight from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 22:14 Moscow time (1914 GMT), Roscosmos said in a press release. After nine minutes the Soyuz MS-12 detached from the third launch vehicle stage and pursued autonomous flight towards the ISS. The spacecraft blasted off under the guidance of specialists from the Russian Mission Control Center.

The spacecraft carried Roscosmos astronaut Alexei Ovchinin, and NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch. It will reach the ISS and dock at 04:07 Moscow time (0107 GMT) Friday.

Besides, NASA also spilled some beans surrounding its upcoming Mars mission. The space agency's admin Jim Bridenstine said the first ever human being to set foot on the Red Planet could be a woman.

"It's likely to be a woman, the first next person on the Moon. It's also true that the first person on Mars is likely to be a woman," CNN cited Bridenstine on a radio talk show "Science Friday."

NASA is also conducting an all-female spacewalk with astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch. "So these are great days. We have the first all-female spacewalk happening this month at the end of March, which is, of course, National Women's Month," Bridenstine said.