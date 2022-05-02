Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2022: Get Great Offers, Cashback On Smartphones, Laptops And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is hosting its biggest consumer electronics fest in the country. Called the Samsung Fab Grab Fest, this sale will bring the best deals on products from the company across several product categories right now. The event will let you grab the best Samsung products that you have never seen before. During this sale that debuted on May 1, you can get discounts on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, air conditioners, and more.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest Discounts On Smartphones

As a part of the Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale, Samsung will provide some of the most popular discounts at the lowest possible pricing. When it comes to smartphones, the South Korean tech giant will provide attractive discounts on two of the most in-demand smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and the Galaxy M32 variant with 6GB RAM.

There will be jaw-dropping deals also include offers on the Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy F23 with 6GB RAM, and Galaxy F22 with 4GB RAM. The other bestselling devices from the company that are available under discount include Galaxy M12 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, and Galaxy F12 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest Discounts On Tablets, Laptops

Samsung also provides discounts on a slew of tablets and laptops, thereby letting you get these at lucrative discounts. As a part of the Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale, you can get the Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi variant, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE variant, and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite LTE variant. Also, the brand will provide the Galaxy A8 Wi-Fi variant at great discounts. All these tablets provide great displays, exceptional performance, and good build quality.

When it comes to laptops, the Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale will provide premium and powerful Galaxy Book2 Pro at a great discount. Also, the Galaxy Book Go is available at a discount.

Offers On Other Samsung Products

The Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale is not limited to smartphones, tablets and laptops. It also lets you grab lucrative discounts and offers on smart TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, microwave ovens, accessories, and split air conditioners. Besides these, there are discounts on TWS earbuds such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch among others.

