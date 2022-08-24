Samsung Galaxy A04 With 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official; Key Specs, Price & Availability News oi-Rohit Arora

Samsung has been ramping up its portfolio with budget Android phones across markets. The latest handset from the South Korean giant is the Galaxy A04. The device comes as a successor to the Galaxy A03, which is currently available on Amazon.in at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB configuration. The new model brings a refreshed design and upgraded hardware including 50MP dual rear cameras and a beefy 5,000 mAh battery unit.

The Galaxy A04 will most likely replace the Galaxy A03 in the coming months. If you have been eyeing a Samsung budget phone in India, the Galaxy A04 could be a good option. Check out its key specifications and other features below.

Samsung Galaxy A04: Full Specs

Spotted by folks at gizmochina.com, the Samsung Galaxy A04 comes with a matte textured back panel and has a thick bezel profile upfront. It flaunts the Infinity-V display which is an IPS LCD panel measuring 6.5-inches. The LCD screen on the Galaxy A04 offers a standard 720p HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, which is a bummer. The V-shaped notch accommodates a 5MP camera for selfies and video calling.

At the rear, the Galaxy A04 has a dual camera setup aligned vertically. The sensors include a 50MP main lens with an f/1.8 aperture and an additional 2MP depth sensor to create the bokeh effect. Under the hood, the Galaxy A04 uses the in-house Exynos 850 chipset, which is supported by Mali G52 MP1 GPU to handle graphics.

The latest budget Samsung phone comes with multiple RAM and storage configurations including 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage. The device also features a dedicated microSD card slot in case of extra storage requirements. The Galaxy A04 will ship with Android 12 out-of-the-box and will have a custom One UI Core 4.1 user interface on top of it.

The Galaxy A04 offers standard connectivity options including 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. It will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Type-C USB port. The handset comes void of any physical fingerprint scanner but has other security aspects such as Face Unlock, Pin, and Password protection.

The handset gets its power from a 5,000 mAh battery. The charging speeds will be standard at 10W. Lastly, the Galaxy A04 is 164.4 x 76.3 x 9.1 mm in dimensions and has an approximate weight of 192 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Price & Availability

Samsung has discreetly introduced the Galaxy A04 in some markets without revealing its exact pricing details. The exact list of markets where it will be sold initially is unknown at this point; however, Samsung should update the details soon along with pricing. The company will most likely introduce the Galaxy A04's base variant in under Rs. 13,000. As for the color options, the device has been launched in black, copper, green, and white shades.

