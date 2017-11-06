Samsung gets its savage mode on as it mocks Apple in this new ad

The row between two tech giants Apple and Samsung is quite well known. The companies never let go of a chance to mock the other. Be it posters or digital ad commercials, there have been many instances where we can see their open rivalry.

Likewise, Samsung has released a new ad on YouTube openly mocking Apple's 10 years journey of iPhones. The video which was uploaded yesterday has already got almost 600K views. While we are here to describe what the video is all about, you can see the video yourself down below. To start with, the video is guaranteed to catch your attention thanks to the excellent storyline as well as the background score.

So basically, the video shows how a person started using the iPhone from 2007 and finally decides to switch to Samsung after facing a series of problems. It shows how he faced many difficulties while using the iPhone. His friend, however, has always been a Samsung user. Being a Samsung user she didn't have to face to any of those difficulties.

One such instance is when both of them falls into the water accidentally with their phones. Since Samsung had already introduced the waterproof features in its phones years ago, his friend's phone was doing fine even after being dropped into the water. He was not so fortunate himself since the same incident made his iPhone stop working. At that time, iPhones were not waterproof.

In another scene, the iPhone user is apparently envious seeing his friend writing on his Galaxy Note device with the S-Pen stylus. The recent iPhone 8's wireless charging feature was made fun of as well.

However, the best part of the video comes towards the end of it. Just when the guy buys his first Samsung device and passes in front of an Apple store, you can see another man sporting a haircut that mirrors the top part of the latest iPhone X. This is meant to depict how foolish and illogical Apple fans are.