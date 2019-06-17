Samsung India Ready Action Achieved 161.8 Million Engagements On Social Media News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung 'India Ready Action' the initiative which was taken by the company to urge the Indian millennials to come forward and break stereotypes associated with India through short videos on Instagram culminated on June 14, 2019. Now the company has confirmed that the campaign has set a new record with 161.8 million engagements on Instagram and Facebook in just 4 weeks, making it the most engaging campaign in the last one year on these platforms.

The videos sent by participants showcased a different India - the Real India that its youth want to show the world. This made #IndiaReadyAction the most engaging campaign on Instagram and Facebook in the last one year.

Interestingly, it is millennials from non-metro cities across India who led this change-showcase through their videos. Video entries during the campaign came from places such as Gangtok, Sangli, Pauri, Jorhat, Nayagarh, Kedarnath, Morbi, Bharuch, and Ganderbal, to name a few.

Appended are some of the unique findings, basis the entries received for the campaign:

59% participants from non-metro cities

Over 45% of the entries focused on breaking stereotypes about 'Places'

23% of the entries under the category of 'Food', millennials challenged the stereotype that 'India is just about curries'

21% entries were on the theme of 'Entertainment'

31% of all videos came from women

The biggest stereotype women attempted to break was 'Indian women wear only sarees' and that they are only 'homemakers'.

From the Blue Mountains of Ooty to Vagamon in Kerala, from the valleys of Spiti to Bhilwara in Rajasthan to Andaman's scenic Mayabunder, youngsters shared videos of these places just as they shared the architectural wonders of Gwalior Fort and Char Minar. It wasn't just natural landscapes or heritage properties, entries during the campaign reflected the pride that millennials are taking in a developing India and its changing infrastructure.

Gen Z and millennials from Kollam, Kullu, Wayanad, Ratnagiri, Jalgaon and Ahmednagar took on the stereotype that 'India is polluted'. Entries also showcased delectable Mughlai dishes of Old Delhi, Tibetan food, sweets of Jharkhand, different kinds of Vada Pao, Fafada Jalebi, Tandoori Tea and many other Indian street food.

Many young Indians, especially in non-metro cities, also attempted to dispel the stereotype that 'India is only about cricket' with videos around badminton, football, table tennis, horseback riding, boxing, skating, lagori and kabaddi.

Within the theme of 'Culture', the biggest stereotype women attempted to break was 'Indian women wear only sarees' and that they are only 'homemakers'.

