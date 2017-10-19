Samsung launches new ARTIK Secure IoT Modules and Security Services

Samsung Electronics yesterday announced the launch of ARTIK secure "s" systems-on-modules and services for the ARTIK IoT Platform to strengthen edge security.

The ARTIK IoT platform delivers device-to-cloud security for companies to build, develop and manage secure, interoperable, and intelligent IoT products and services for everything from smart homes to high-tech factories. Additionally, Samsung announced that the ARTIK IoT platform will fully integrate with the SmartThings Cloud which is the company's new unified IoT platform.

This will enable interoperability with both Samsung and third-party IoT devices and IoT cloud services. The ARTIK IoT platform with SmartThings Cloud will provide production-ready hardware, software and tools, cloud services and a growing partner ecosystem to companies who into developing IoT products as well as services.

The addition of new ARTIK secure IoT modules enables device-level protection for safe data exchange, interoperability, and secure access to ARTIK IoT services including device onboarding, orchestration, management, and over-the-air updates.

"With the ARTIK IoT Platform and our new security hardened system-on-modules, we make it easier and more affordable for companies to adopt best security practices and deliver trustworthy products that will shape the future of IoT," said James Stansberry, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ARTIK IoT, Samsung Electronics.

Coming to the new ARTIK secure IoT modules, they combine hardware-backed security with pre-integrated memory, processing, and connectivity for a broad range of IoT applications, from simple edge nodes like sensors and controllers to home appliances, healthcare monitors, and gateways for smart factories. This helps protect data and prevent devices from being taken over, disabled, or used maliciously.

Customers can also use the new Secure Boot feature and code signing portal to validate software authenticity on start-up. Moreover, the secure IoT modules provide a hardware-protected Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) with a secure operating system and security library to process, store, and manage sensitive resources, including keys and tokens on devices.

ARTIK "s" secure IoT modules will be available on November 30 through Samsung ARTIK channel partners. The ARTIK IoT Platform and ARTIK cloud services are available today.