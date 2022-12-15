Samsung May Develop its Own Chips To Take on Apple News oi -Subhrojit Mallick

In a bid to compete better with Apple Silicon, Samsung's mobile experience team is planning to develop a new smartphone processor.

The Korean smartphone giant presently relies on Samsung's LSI division which develops the Exynos chips used in Galaxy smartphones and by other OEMs. The Mobile Experience division also procures chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek.

Samsung May Ditch its Own Chipset Division

The LSI division also makes custom chips for Google, the latest being the Google Tensor G2 which powers the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. However, Samsung's chipset production has been plagued by delays and failed starts. The Exynos 2200 launched earlier this year faced multiple delays, and despite hype around its partnership with AMD for integrating RDNA graphics, the chip did not live up to expectations.

The Mobile Experience (MX) division is responsible for releasing Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The application processor being developed will be part of the MX division.

The chipset development will be led by Choi Won-Joon, who joined the Samsung MX division from Qualcomm in 2016, as per a report by The Elec on Wednesday.

While it's entirely possible that the team is being gathered to optimize the existing Exynos lineup, according to the report, there is high probability that Samsung wants to develop its own mobile processor much like Apple Silicon.

Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone lineup was plagued by performance issues stemming from the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, requiring a software update to optimize thermal throttling. Despite that, Samsung will be releasing its upcoming Galaxy S23 series also with Qualcomm's latest offering, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, according to leaks.

Qualcomm No Match For Apple

However, the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm still can't match up to the performance of the Apple A16 or even the previous Apple A15 Bionic chip. As a result, it's no wonder that Samsung wants to make its own chip to compete better.

Apple has been developing its own chips for iPhones since the A4 SoC used in the iPhone 4 in 2010. Ever since, the company has been designing its own chips, cementing its leadership in the mobile application processor space.

Best Mobiles in India