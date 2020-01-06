Just In
Samsung Provides More Insight Into Neon Project: AI-Infused Human Avatars Expected
Samsung has been working on a project related to Artificial Intelligence under 'Neon' moniker. So far, there was hardly much information about the project. But, a new tweet by Pranav Mistry, the head of Samsung's STAR Labs, has given us some insight on what to expect from Samsung Neon.
Insights Into Samsung Neon
When the first teaser of Neon came out, it was predicted to be a human avatar with AI for various business purposes. Now, these predictions are confirmed with the latest tweet. Pranav Mistry is believed to be leading the Neon project and has provided additional information about the secret AI project.
The tweet revealed that Samsung's Core R3 technology is ready for demo at the CES 2020 event. It can "autonomously create new expressions, new movements, new dialog (even in Hindi), completely different from the original captured data." It seems like these new human avatars can be hired to function as guides, receptionists, and other business/entertainment purposes.
|
Plus, the tweeted image has a red ‘ALIVE' caption on the top right corner that adds to the hype. A video released by the company further reveals more human figurines. What's shocking is its close resemblance with human features. The figures that appear in the video look like real humans rather than computer-generated graphics.
What To Expect?
The Samsung Neon project raises a lot of questions. For one, their life-like resemblance questions if they're really computer generated. Moreover, if these AI-infused humanoids are to be deployed in the real world, how well will they function in terms of talking and emoting like humans?
So far, the teasers and images released by Samsung can easily be confused with real humans, but that in itself is a huge leap in technology. Mistry thinks so too. In an interview with LiveMint, he was quoted saying that digital humans will be a major leap in the 2020s. Well, we're in 2020 and Samsung is ready to reveal the ‘digital human'.
At the same time, we'll need to wait and see if Samsung's Neon human will live up to the hype and expectations it's been creating. Neon will be showcased at CES 2020 and we'll have more information at the launch.
