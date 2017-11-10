Samsung quietly announces Exynos 9810 SoC; likely to power Galaxy S9 duo

Samsung has just quietly announced its latest flagship Exynos processor, the 9810 through a press release. As per the rumors we have heard so far and also suggested by internal code numbers, this new chipset should power the upcoming Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus smartphones.

While the Exynos 9810 is manufactured on the 10nm production node just like its predecessor, it should deliver a better performance with lower power consumption. It may come as a disappointment to many fans as it was speculated that the chipset powering the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo would be powered by an Exynos processor made on the 8nm process.

As we know, in some markets, Samsung launches the Snapdragon variant of its flagships. The Snapdragon 845 chipset, on the other hand, is rumored to be manufactured based on the 7nm process.

Coming back to the Exynos 9810, it may be not made on the same 10nm process, it is expected to bring several under the hood improvements.

Samsung says that the Exynos 9810 processor has "3rd-generation custom CPU cores, upgraded GPU, and gigabit LTE modem with industry-first 6CA support."

Of course, the statement is pretty vague since it doesn't clarify what upgrades will be there for the GPU. That being said, earlier this year, Samsung had introduced the 6CA modem. Furthermore, the company had promised that the 6CA modem would be included into its next-gen mobile processing unit. Hence, as it promised the Exynos 9810 features the aforementioned modem.

Just to give you an idea, the 6CA modem is claimed to offer download speed up to 1.2Gbps and more stable downloads. Well, this speed also subtly hints at the beginning of the 5G era.

During the unveiling of the 6CA modem, Samsung had said, "mobile processor adopting the new Cat.18 6CA-supported LTE modem technology is expected to be in mass production by the end of this year." Well, we have almost reached the end of 2017, so the introduction of the Exynos 9810 fits the time frame perfectly.

As of now, we don't know if Samsung has another version of the Exynos 9810 chipset based on the 8nm process. However, since the Galaxy S9 duo is rumored to get an early release than usual, the smartphones are most likely to pack the same chipset.

We will get more details about the Exynos 9810 processor after it starts visiting various benchmarking sites. Then we will be able to notice the improvements over its predecessor.