Samsung to showcase AI- based innovations in CES 2019

Samsung Electronics announced that it will showcase eight innovative new projects related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), developed from its C-Lab (Creative Lab) program, from January 8 through 11 at CES 2019 Eureka Park.

In addition, eight start-ups which have been spun off from C-Lab will showcase their newly released commercial products at CES to explore new business opportunities.

"We will present promising C-Lab projects leveraging AI technologies in the field of video content creation, perfume making and more. These are deeply related to our daily lives and we hope to catch the eyes of attendees," said Inkuk Hahn, Vice President and Head of the Creativity & Innovation Center at Samsung Electronics.

According to a company at CES 2019, C-Lab will introduce the biggest number of projects it has ever unveiled in a single show since its CES debut in 2016. This will help to refine the projects and prepare the prototypes that will eventually become finished products to take to market.

In addition to these projects, eight start-ups which have been spun off from Samsung C-Lab - MOPIC, LINK FLOW, lululab, WELT, Cooljamm company, MONIT, BLUEFEEL and analogue plus -will participate at CES 2019 to showcase their newly released commercial products and explore global business opportunities.

The eight new C-Lab projects include: an in-video virtual ad service 'Tisplay', an ASMR sound recording solution 'aiMo', an instant video-making service 'MEDEO', an AI news analysis service 'PRISMIT', a custom perfume making service 'Perfume Blender', an auto-adjusting monitor 'Girin Monitor Stand', an AI desk light 'alight', and a hearing assistant solution 'SnailSound'.

Created in December 2012, C-Lab is an in-house idea incubation program that encourages a creative corporate culture and nurtures innovative ideas from Samsung employees.