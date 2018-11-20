Samsung Galaxy A9 launch highlights: Price starts from Rs. 36,990

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Samsung is upgrading its recent offerings in order to set a new trend in the industry. While every other manufacturer is trying to transition from dual cameras to triple cameras, the company not only did the same but also announced a smartphone with four cameras at its rear. Well, the talk is about the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018).
Samsung Galaxy A9 can be pre-booked from today via offline and online partners including Flipkart, Amazon, and Airtel online store. It is priced at Rs. 36,990 and Rs. 39,990 for the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants respectively. Buyers using an HDFC card for the purchase will get Rs. 3,000 cashback.
Samsung Galaxy A9 specifications
The Galaxy A9 bestows a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a 2.5D curved tempered glass at both its front and rear. The device gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot as well for additional storage.
As mentioned above, the highlight of this Samsung smartphone is the quad camera module at its rear. It has a 24MP RGB sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 10MP telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom with f/2.4 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It also comes with a 24MP selfie camera as well.
The other aspects of this smartphone include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Samsung Experience UX and a 3800mAh battery with support for fast charging.
Competition
When it comes to the competition, this smartphone likely to be priced around Rs. 35,000 will be a direct rival to the affordable flagship smartphones including OnePlus 6T, Asus Zenfone 5Z, Honor 10 and more.
Galaxy A9 Live updates
As the launch event of the Galaxy A9 is all set to debut in a few minutes from now, here we have come up with a live blog giving you the updates from the launch event. Do check out the same to catch the action live.