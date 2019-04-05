Samsung starts mass production of 5G chips, modem News oi-Priyanka Dua Exynos Modem 5100 is Samsung's first 5G modem solution and support 5G's sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrums to 2G GSM/CDMA, 3G WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, HSPA and 4G LTE networks in a single chip.

Samsung has announced that its 5G communication solutions are in mass production for the latest premium mobile devices.

The 5G multi-mode chipsets include Exynos Modem 5100 as well as a new single-chip radio frequency transceiver, the Exynos RF 5500, and supply modulator solution.

The Exynos Modem 5100 is Samsung's first 5G modem solution and support 5G's sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrums to 2G GSM/CDMA, 3G WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, HSPA and 4G LTE networks in a single chip. The modem is paired with RF and supply modulator solutions, Exynos RF 5500 and Exynos SM 5800 respectively.

While the RF 5500 comes with support for networks and 5G-NR sub-6GHz networks in a single chip. The Exynos RF 5500 has 14 receiver paths for download and supports 4×4 MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) and higher-order 256 QAM (Quadrature Amplitude Modulation) scheme to maximize the data transfer rate over the 5G network.

"Samsung has been an innovator in mobile communication technologies with a strong portfolio of market-proven solutions, and we are well-prepared to extend our leadership into 5G," said Inyup Kang, president of System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics.

Kang said, "Our multi-mode solutions, the Exynos Modem 5100, Exynos RF 5500 and Exynos SM 5800 will together enable powerful yet energy-efficient 5G performance along with the network versatility that allows users to stay connected wherever they are."

The Exynos SM 5800 is a low-power supply modulator solution for 2G to 5G-NR sub-6GHz that supports up to 100MHz envelope-tracking (ET) bandwidths. Both the Exynos RF 5500 and SM 5800's technological breakthroughs have been recognized by the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) committee and were presented at ISSCC 2019 held at San Francisco last February.