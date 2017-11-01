Sennheiser launches wired XS 1 microphone

Audio specialist Sennheiser today announced the launch of wired XS 1 dynamic microphone.

Vipin Pungalia, Director, Professional Segment, Sennheiser India, said "We are very thrilled to have launched the XS 1 which is going to be your ticket to great vocal sound. Being an entry level mic, it is an ideal fit for hosting an event, singing and/or for a presentation. With increasing independent music scene in India, microphones segment for Sennheiser in Indian market is growing at a phenomenal rate."

"The fact that India is the second market after Germany wherein we are launching XS 1 is a testimony to the same. So now, you can focus on your performance without being worried about the sound quality at an affordable price," Pungalia said.

Sennheiser said that the cardioid XS 1 offers well-defined sound with an excellent presence in the mix. It is fitted with a lockable mute switch and comes complete with a stand mount and leatherette pouch, in fact, the company also claims it is also one of the most affordable microphones from the German audio giant available now in India.

The new microphone features balanced, full-bodied sound with a slight emphasis on the treble, which ensures that vocals will easily cut through high on-stage sound levels. Its cardioid pickup pattern provides additional isolation from unwanted sound and great feedback rejection.

It also provides great ease of use, with a silent mute switch that puts users in full control of their sound transmission. Whenever the switch is not needed, it can be securely locked in the "On" position.

The microphone has been designed to be rugged enough to take on a life of performing - with an all-metal body and a hardened sound inlet basket to protect its capsule.

The XS 1 cardioid dynamic microphone is delivered with a stand mount and a leatherette pouch for transport.