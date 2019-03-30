Shipments of AR/VR headsets expected to reach 8.9 million units in 2019: Reports News oi-Priyanka Dua The overall AR/VR headset market, roughly two-thirds of all headsets will be shipped into the commercial segment in 2023.

According to a new report by IDC, shipments of augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) headsets are forecast to reach 8.9 million units in 2019, up 54.1 percent from the prior year.

"New headsets from brands such as Oculus, HTC, Microsoft, and others will help fuel the growth in 2019 and beyond," said Jitesh Ubrani research manager for IDC's Mobile Device Trackers.

"However, it's not just new products from headset makers that will drive the AR/VR market forward. Qualcomm's latest silicon is also expected to play a major role in enabling hardware partners and providing network connectivity for content creators."

Besides IDC forecasts shipments for virtual reality headsets to reach 36.7 million units in 2023 with a five-year CAGR of 46.7 percent. Among the various products and form factors, standalone headsets will account for 59 percent of all VR headsets shipped in 2023.

While AR headset market, total shipments are expected to reach 31.9 million units in 2023 with a 140.9 percent CAGR.

When it comes to the overall AR/VR headset market, roughly two-thirds of all headsets will be shipped into the commercial segment in 2023 as many AR headsets and a significant portion of VR headsets will cater to this audience. The types of industries and use cases for these deployments will vary dramatically, but key vertical use cases include everything from training and services to retail and design.

"Some of the early movers in the VR space have wisely moved to embrace commercial use cases for the technology as they wait for more consumer-centric experiences beyond gaming and video to materialize," said Tom Mainelli, group vice president, Devices & AR/VR at IDC.

"The Augmented Reality side of the headset business has been largely enterprise-focused from the start, with a few notable exceptions, and we expect that trend to continue for the foreseeable future as most consumers in the near term will experience AR through their smartphone or tablet," Mainelli.