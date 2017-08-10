ShopClues announces One India Sale: Offers on iPhones, laptops and TVs

After Amazon and Flipkart another e-commerce player ShopClues has announced that as part of the Independence day celebrations the company is organizing "One India Sale" on selected range of products from Electronic and Accessories category. However, the company will also be providing offers on products from other categories as well.

As per the company, the sale will offer great deals on products that are priced between Rs. 71 - Rs. 4,499, as its 71st year of India's Independence. These products have been handpicked and curated by the ShopClues team to celebrate India's best. Besides, consumers will be able to shop to their hearts' content on ShopClues.com up to 13th August 2017.

ShopClues in its One India Sale is offering massive discounts on electronics, especially on TV sets and mobile phones. While it is raining discounts on the e-commerce sites, the top discounted electronic items include the Acer ES1-523 laptop which is priced at Rs. 20,999 after a 19 percent off. The Intex Aqua Zenith 4G VoLTE and iVOOMi Me2 smartphones are priced at Rs. 3,999 after getting a discount of 33 percent. The VU 32-inches LED TV is also now available at Rs. 15,890 - much closer to a budget smartphone!

Further, a second-hand Honor 6X 32GB handset is also on sale for Rs. 11,099, with a whopping 33 percent off. ShopClues is offering up to 60 percent off on certain 4G smartphones. Apple iPhone 7 256GB is available at a 21 percent discount of Rs. 62,999 whereas the 6S 32 GB has a 17 percent off and is priced at Rs. 41,499.

ShopClues is also launching a new smartphone Swipe Elite Grand on its platform and is giving away a free VR headset as part of the Independence Day sale.

If you are a Kotak and Standard Chartered cards holder then the One India Sale is providing instant 10 percent discount for those users. Also, there are travel offers up to Rs. 3,000 on Make My Trip that can be availed. There is a 15 percent SuperCash offer for MobiKwik users who purchase from ShopClues.

Apart from the electronic items, clothes and everyday home items are also on up to 60 percent sale. Furnishing, personal grooming and decor items, home appliances and furniture are also on sale at exciting prices.

To drive maximum consumer traffic towards the sale traffic towards the sale, ShopClues has also launched a TVC campaign for mass awareness apart from a big Digital campaign. The TVC with its tagline "Daam itne kum ki India me saare bedh bhaav khatam" focuses on uniting different cultures in India by showcasing products ranging from fashion, cooking, entertainment and much more at lowest and affordable prices.