ShopClues launches Digimate the company's 1st exclusive electronics label

Addressing the need for affordable yet high-quality electronic accessories, ShopClues, India's popular online marketplace has now announced the launch of its first exclusive Electronics Label - Digimate.

Now, this new label will cater to the needs of customers across India who are seeking affordable electronic accessories. Under the ShopClues Surety Program, Digimate accessories will undergo a five-point quality check to create a hassle-free and confident online shopping experience. In addition, customers will also be able to enjoy the benefits of extended warranties and reliable after-sale services.

Raunak Raheja, Senior Director - Wired Category, ShopClues, said, "ShopClues has always been at the forefront of innovation, and Digimate fits the need and expectation of our target customers perfectly. We foresee Digimate accessories to cover around 20 percent of our accessories business by March 2018. We also aim to add laptop, automotive, desktop, and camera accessories in the near future."

Digimate is the 4th exclusive label to have been introduced by ShopClues after Home Berry (Home & Décor), MEIA (Workwear fashion for women) and Baton (Footwear fashion for men).

However, Digimate product range will include products like selfie sticks in an array of colors, power banks, snazzy earphones, aux cables, and charging cables (both USB and 8 pin). There will be more.

Aiming to corner the unbranded and local market, the Digimate product pricing will range from Rs.129 to Rs.699, making it the go-to brand for customers looking for pocket-friendly electronic accessories and products.