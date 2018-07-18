Skype v8.0 update brings video call recording feature to its platform

Skype, the video chat and voice calling platform stays the most used platform even after the availability of other similar platforms, specifically for the users who are using a laptop or a desktop. The service, on the other hand, is somewhat traditional is catching up with the modern needs gradually. Recently, in an effort to make its platform more secure and private for the users the company introduced end-to-end crypt messaging. The end-to-end crypt messaging service enables a private and secure environment for a user. Now, Microsoft has recently begun rolling out a new update for the Skype which will bring a whole set of tweaks and features to its platform.

The company took it to its official blog post to reveal that Microsoft is releasing an updated version of the Skype v8.0 for the desktop which was previously running the Skype version 7.0 commonly called as Skype classic. The recent update brings a whole new set of features to the platform such as HD video, support for @tags in a chat, screen-sharing in calls, a chat media gallery file, and media files sharing for up to 300MB among others. The company has also introduced a highly anticipated feature which is the built-in-call recording feature for the users with this latest update.

The change comes in effect after a 15-year long break and finally the Redmond giant Microsoft is bringing the built-in-call recording feature to Skype. It is being said that the built-in-call recording feature is cloud-based which allows a user to access Skype call recordings across a wide range of devices such as Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and even for the Linux platform. With most of the users relying on third-party services, the new built-in video call recording feature will certainly make things easier for a user. In addition to, this the recorded calls will also include everyone's video and screen shares. Commenting on the update the Microsoft says that,

"Call recording is completely cloud-based, and as soon as you start recording, everyone in the call is notified that the call is being recorded. Call recordings combine everyone's video as well as any screens shared during the call." - Microsoft's Skype team"

As for the timeline of the global roll out, it is expected that this feature will begin rolling out to the masses by the end of July and will make its way to all the latest versions of Skype gradually.