ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Skype v8.0 update brings video call recording feature to its platform

The built-in-call recording feature is cloud-based which allows a user to access Skype call recordings across a wide range of devices such as Windows, Mac, iOS etc.

By:

Related Articles

    Skype, the video chat and voice calling platform stays the most used platform even after the availability of other similar platforms, specifically for the users who are using a laptop or a desktop. The service, on the other hand, is somewhat traditional is catching up with the modern needs gradually. Recently, in an effort to make its platform more secure and private for the users the company introduced end-to-end crypt messaging. The end-to-end crypt messaging service enables a private and secure environment for a user. Now, Microsoft has recently begun rolling out a new update for the Skype which will bring a whole set of tweaks and features to its platform.

    Skype v8.0 update brings video call recording feature to its platform

    The company took it to its official blog post to reveal that Microsoft is releasing an updated version of the Skype v8.0 for the desktop which was previously running the Skype version 7.0 commonly called as Skype classic. The recent update brings a whole new set of features to the platform such as HD video, support for @tags in a chat, screen-sharing in calls, a chat media gallery file, and media files sharing for up to 300MB among others. The company has also introduced a highly anticipated feature which is the built-in-call recording feature for the users with this latest update.

    The change comes in effect after a 15-year long break and finally the Redmond giant Microsoft is bringing the built-in-call recording feature to Skype. It is being said that the built-in-call recording feature is cloud-based which allows a user to access Skype call recordings across a wide range of devices such as Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and even for the Linux platform. With most of the users relying on third-party services, the new built-in video call recording feature will certainly make things easier for a user. In addition to, this the recorded calls will also include everyone's video and screen shares. Commenting on the update the Microsoft says that,

    "Call recording is completely cloud-based, and as soon as you start recording, everyone in the call is notified that the call is being recorded. Call recordings combine everyone's video as well as any screens shared during the call." - Microsoft's Skype team"

    Skype v8.0 update brings video call recording feature to its platform

    As for the timeline of the global roll out, it is expected that this feature will begin rolling out to the masses by the end of July and will make its way to all the latest versions of Skype gradually.

    Read More About: skype news update
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue