Solar Eclipse 2022: How To Watch The First Partial Solar Eclipse Of 2022 Today

Solar and lunar eclipses are among the frequent celestial occurrences. While we're bidding goodbye to April 2022, we're also going to witness the year's first partial solar eclipse. The first partial solar eclipse of 2022 will be today, April 30, 2022. However, this won't be visible in India as it'll be visible in the southern hemisphere only.

First Partial Solar Eclipse Of 2022

Solar eclipses happen when the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth. This phenomenon obscures the Earth's view of the Sun, diminishing the sunlight. A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon completely passes between the Earth and the Sun. This also creates the ring of fire, which is considered one of the most beautiful celestial occurrences.

A partial solar eclipse is when only a part of the Moon appears between the Sun and the Earth. This also means some parts of the sunlight can still be seen from the Earth, unlike a total solar eclipse. As mentioned earlier, the first partial solar eclipse of 2022 will happen today, April 30. Here are some more details.

Where Is The First Partial Solar Eclipse Of 2022 Happening?

The first partial solar eclipse of 2022 will be seen from the south and south-western parts of South America. Some regions of the Pacific and the Atlantic oceans can also witness the partial solar eclipse. Additionally, the landmass of Antarctica can also see the partial solar eclipse today.

Will The First Partial Solar Eclipse Of 2022 Be Visible In India?

Unfortunately, the first partial solar eclipse of 2022 won't be visible in India. Most parts of the Northern hemisphere won't be able to witness this celestial event. However, thanks to modern tech, one can watch the first partial solar eclipse of 2022 online via livestream events.

What Time Is The First Partial Solar Eclipse Of 2022?

To note, the first partial solar eclipse of 2022 will begin on April 30 and will go on till May 1, depending on which region you're in. The Indian time of the first partial solar eclipse starts from 12:15 AM, May 1. The eclipse will end at 4:07 AM on May 1.

If you're interested to watch the first partial solar eclipse of 2022, there are plenty of YouTube channels that will livestream the event. You can also click on the above link to watch it.

