Sony PSVR Co-Creator Richard Marks hired by Google for Advanced Technology group

Google appears to be working hard on the gaming sector and has some new plans in store in the gaming business. Google has recently hired Richard Marks who is a former research engineer from Sony. Richard Marks as mentioned is a research engineer who has helped in the development of Sony's PlayStation virtual reality (VR) headset and its PlayStation Move controllers. The information comes from a tech website called VentureBeat.

According to the report, Richard Marks has joined the Advanced Technology and Projects group (ATAP) at Google. Google commented on the matter stating that "ATAP is at the intersection of science and application where our goal is to solve significant problems and close the gap between what if and what is. We're super excited about Richard joining the senior team and look forward to his contributions."

It is also rumored that the Google is working on a service which is codenamed as 'Yeti'. The Google 'Yeti' is said to stream games similar to what Chromecast does to a Google-manufactured gaming console. Google wants to take on both the Xbox and PlayStation by introducing its own gaming platform which is the 'Yeti'. The 'Yeti' is like the Google's 'Netflix of Games' where a number of games will be hosted on the remote servers and then streamed to a user's televisions or via a dedicated device.

Richard Marks had been a part of Sony since 1999. During the period he was associated with Sony he helped to create the 'EyeToy" and "PlayStation Eye camera". Both of which debuted on the PlayStation 2 game console in 2003.

Also, Marks has helped to develop the "PlayStation VR" which was first introduced back in 2016 for the "PlayStation 4". Previously Google has hired Phil Harrison back in January this year. Harrison was the former head of Sony's game research and development and worldwide studios, as a Vice President and General Manager. Google had also hired some other known names in the gaming world such as Jack Buser, the former PlayStation Home Chief and Greg Canessa who is an Xbox Live Arcade creator. However, there has no official comment recorded related to Marks joining Google, we will keep you posted with the further reports.