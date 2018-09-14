SpaceX BFR already has its first passenger for the Moon, Mars trip

We are yet to see the SpaceX BFR -- the rocket that claims will enable trips around the world, to the Moon, and probably to Mars as well. Before even starting operation, the company says it has already booked a private passenger for a trip around the Moon.

No one has been to the Moon after the Apollo missions ended in the 70's, but now, SpaceX is taking reservations. The company will reveal who is the going during a livestream on Monday September 17th at 9 PM ET.

Elon Musk, said last year that we would see two humans take a trip to the Moon at some point in 2018, but that isn't happening. Now, it's anticipated that it can occur on the LA-built BFR, instead of a Falcon Heavy carrying a Dragon capsule.

Musk also said that the spaceship part of BFR will be ready for use for "short hopper flights" until next year and test flights in next three to four years. He also took to Twitter to post the new render of the BFR, and in response to a tweet questioning if he will be the first passenger, replied with a Japanese flag emoji.

SpaceX has signed the world’s first private passenger to fly around the Moon aboard our BFR launch vehicle—an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of traveling to space. Find out who’s flying and why on Monday, September 17. pic.twitter.com/64z4rygYhk — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 14, 2018

