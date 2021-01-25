SpaceX Breaks ISRO’s Record By Sending 143 Spacecrafts On A Single Mission News oi-Sharmishte Datti

SpaceX has been steadily breaking and creating new records. The latest one happened when SpaceX launched 143 spacecraft into space on Sunday (January 24). A new record of the most spaceships deployed on a single mission was created as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

SpaceX Breaks Records

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried 133 commercial and government spacecraft, along with 10 Starlink satellites. The reusable rocket, which is part of the SmallSat Rideshare Program created a new record of ferrying the highest number of spacecraft onboard on a single mission. Going into the details, the rocket carried commercial and government CubeSats, microsats, orbiter transfer vehicles, and Starlink satellites

To note, the record-breaking liftoff was delayed by a day due to unfavorable weather conditions. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted: "Launching many small satellites for a wide range of customers tomorrow. Excited about offering low-cost access to orbit for small companies!"

SpaceX Breaks ISRO's Record

Falcon 9 launches 143 spacecraft to orbit — the most ever deployed on a single mission — completing SpaceX’s first dedicated SmallSat Rideshare Program mission pic.twitter.com/CJSUvKWeb4 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 25, 2021

Looking back, the Indian Space Research Organisation sent 104 satellites to the low-Earth orbit back in 2017. The latest liftoff by SpaceX has broken the record swiftly by launch 143 satellites, and now creating a new benchmark of the maximum number of spacecraft to be deployed in a single mission.

SpaceX Ubers Spacecraft

As the name suggests, the SmallSat Rideshare Program aims to provide access to space for any small satellite operator. The SpaceX program has become an Uber ride to space as it's also reliable and affordable to send a spacecraft to the low-Earth orbit, notes the company.

Plus, the SpaceX Starlink project seems to be taking shape swiftly with a lot of recent developments. To note, the 10 Starlink satellites launched alongside were among the first in the constellation to be placed in the polar orbit. The total number of Starlink satellites seem to have reached roughly 800, with thousands more remaining to beam broadband globally.

