SpaceX To Soon Make Space Advertising A Reality: New Age Of Marketing?

Advertising has just reached new heights, quite literally. SpaceX is reportedly planning to launch a digital billboard into space. Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC), a Canadian tech startup has joined forces with Elon Musk as part of the first space advertising venture. As part of the deal, GEC's CubeSat satellite will be launched aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX Ventures Into Space Advertising

A report by Business Insider reveals the space advertising plans of Samuel Reid, the CEO and co-founder of GEC. Reid says that once the CubeSat satellite goes into orbit, a selfie stick that's attached to the satellite will film whatever is being displayed. The space advertisement will then be live-streamed on YouTube and Twitch for people to view it on Earth.

The new space advertising with SpaceX is expected to liftoff next year. Companies henceforth can "purchase advertising space through tokens: Beta for the X coordinate, Rhoe for the Y coordinate, Gamma for the brightness, Kappa for the color, and XI for time," the report suggests. And of course, cryptocurrencies like ether, dogecoin, and others will be available.

Space Advertising: Is It Appropriate?

Advertising is one of the most debated topics today. Ads interrupt us during movies or series. You need to wait for 10-20 seconds to end an ad while playing games and crossing levels. Moreover, social media platforms are the peak of targeted advertising, raising concerns over privacy and security. And now, we have space advertising.

One of the questionable factors of space advertising is if it's appropriate? Soon, anyone can pay to get their digital ads up in space. This could also lead to showcasing something offensive or vulgar. "Hopefully, people don't waste money on something inappropriate, insulting, or offensive," Reid said in the report.

"There might be companies which want to depict their logo... or it might end up being a bit more personal and artistic. Maybe Coca-Cola and Pepsi will fight over their logo and reclaim over each other," he continues. However, the looming question of offensive or vulgar messages up in space is already lurking around.

Space Advertising: What About Space Junk?

The space advertising announcement comes just a few days after a viral post revealing the amount of human trash on the Moon. Boots, wrappers, and other items are reportedly found on the Moon. Of course, the new space advertising venture is completely digital and won't be leaving any 'physical' wastage.

However, broken equipment or outdated ones in space are something to worry about. While NASA, SpaceX, and other companies are working on the Artemis Mission to the Moon, the amount of space junk is a cause to worry.

Keeping these concerns around, one can't help but admit that space advertising was going to happen soon. Considering how Elon Musk has been promoting Dogecoin on SpaceX rockets, this was bound to happen. On that note, SpaceX has currently declined to comment on the new space advertising venture.

