    Tata Sky's New Service Will Let You Stream Over 400 Live Channels

    By
    |

    Tata Sky has introduced a new service called Tata Sky Watch where user can stream over 400 live TV and more on their web browser. This will help the company stay put with its competition.

    Tata Sky's New Service Will Let You Stream Over 400 Live Channels

     

    The web version is convenient for those who would like to watch the shows on the bigger screen. However, you'll need a Tata Sky subscription first.

    How To Access This Service

    To get the access, users first need to visit the Tata Sky website and then log into the web version. After hitting the login button, you have to enter your subscriber ID or the linked mobile number. Furthermore, an OTP or password will be sent on your mobile for authentication, reports TelecomTalk.

    Once logged in, the subscribers will get recommendations regarding shows which would Include Live TV, On Demand, Watchlist and My Box.

    Launched Room TV

    The company has also launched the new 'Room TV service' which will allow the subscribers to choose packs for their multi TV connections.

    Through this new service, Tata Sky aims to offer every person their choice of content via tailor-made packs and Instant Pack Modifications as per their convenience.

    Subscribers will be able to choose the content of their choice on the secondary connections and only pay for the selected content. Besides, the secondary connection users will get different channels and services from the first one under the same subscriber ID. The newly launched service can be availed through their website or the mobile app.

    What We Think About The Newly Launched Service

    Tata Sky has been very aggressive with its offering and ever since TRAI regulation came into effect, every single DTH player is introducing new plans and offers to attract and to retain users which we think is beneficial for subscribers.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 20:25 [IST]
