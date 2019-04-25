TCL launches Smart TVs, refrigerators, ACs, washing machines, audio solution in India News oi-Priyanka Dua TCL's C6 and P8 series also comes pre-integrated with several Google services such as Google Play Games, Google Play Movies & TV, and YouTube, along with the AI-powered Google Assistant.

TCL Electronics has announced the launch of a full range of smart home appliances i.e Smart TVs, refrigerators, Smart ACs, washing machines and audio solution in the country.

TCL India Country Manager Mike Chen said, "We will continue to build more such products for our customers across India, with a focus on improving their lifestyles through intelligent, tech-led offerings."

The newly launched Smart TVs includes C6 and P8 series of televisions. The C6 series from TCL has been launched in India in two variants, 55" and 65", while P8 is available in a single 85-inch variable. TCL 85P8M, TCL 65C6 and TCL 55C6 are priced at Rs.199,990 Rs. 89,990 Rs. and Rs.59,990 respectively.

Moreover, with advanced features such as voice search, Netflix, Spotify, and Chromecast built-in, the cutting-edge series ensures that users have seamless access to an engaging, non-stop, and best-in-class entertainment experience.

Smart ACs

TCL has also introduced 3-star smart inverter ACs with a cooling capacity of 1, 1.5, and 2 tonnes, along with a fixed-speed 2-star 1.5 tonne AC under its Elite series.

Armed with smart airflow and AI-inverter algorithm, the 3-star ACs are able to deliver rapid cooling in 30 seconds. With ultra-low frequency running, filter cleaning reminders, and low operating noise (22dB).

Audio solutions

The newly launched sound solution includes Bluetooth/line-in, SD card slot, USB, FM, and remote control along with a Tower and Soundbar; and wired as well as Bluetooth wireless headphones.