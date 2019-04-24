TCL Electronics partners with Eros Now, to offer unlimited premium service News oi-Priyanka Dua Apart from Eros Now, TCL has collaborated with leading global and regional content providers such as ZEE5, Voot, Hotstar, Hungama, Jio Cinema, Alt Balaji, YuppTV, Netflix and Amazon prime video.

TCL Electronics has announced its partnership with Eros Now over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform by Eros International Plc.

As part of the partnership, TCL has deep linked Eros Now's extensive library of HD-quality content comprising Bollywood movies, premium original shows, and music videos on the TCL content platform.

Hongwei Li, the General Manager of FFalcon Technology at TCL Electronics said, "Partnering with a leading domain player like Eros Now, with an extensive array of high-quality content offerings, is aimed at furthering that vision. The HD-ready content on the Eros Now platform will perfectly complement the state-of-the-art audio/visual technology integrated into our range of innovative offerings and will add greater value to the ownership and entertainment experience of TCL customers in India."

The Eros Now partnership will offer high-quality content choices to TCL customers across India. The association also enables TCL customers to enjoy an extra month of free Eros Now premium subscription, on top of the 14-day free trial period.

Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital, added, "Traditional broadcast TV is witnessing a tsunami of change. While it will continue to lead, digital will overtake to redefine the way modern-day viewers consume content. India has been an early adopter of the mobile screen and now, with a rapidly-increasing access to the internet, we will definitely see users demand OTT content on their television screens. The advent of smart TVs has only accelerated this growth. SVOD enhances the user experience on larger screen, making it a unique opportunity for OTT platforms to innovate within the home entertainment ecosystem."

Moreover, with advanced features such as voice search, Netflix, and Chromecast built-in, TCL TVs ensure that users have seamless access to an engaging, non-stop, and best-in-class home entertainment experience.