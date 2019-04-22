TCL plans to launch intelligent home appliances in India News oi-Priyanka Dua The brand had announced its partnership with Indian Premier League's (IPL) Delhi Capitals as a sponsor.

After launching Smart TVs in India, China's TCL Electronics is now planning to launch a complete range of intelligent home appliances.

The company will roll out smart and innovative home appliances like AC, Washing Machine, Refrigerator, Sound Bar, in addition to UHD Android TV powered by artificial intelligence.

TCL India Country Manager Mike Chen, said, "India is home to a growing number of tech-savvy and digital users that demand more from the products that they use."

Driven to make life intelligent through our products ranges, we are going to launch a range of innovative and affordable home appliances for our Indian consumers. At TCL, it has been our endeavor to follow an India-first approach, as reflected in our brand promotion strategy or the launch of our first-ever factory in India," said Chen.

For the unaware, the brand had announced its partnership with Indian Premier League's (IPL) Delhi Capitals as a sponsor. The company inaugurated its panel factory - TCL Industry Park in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, in December last year.

The investment in the panel module factory in India marks the first step in CSOT's overseas deployment. Upon completion, the project will help realize CSOT's capabilities in smart manufacturing and product delivery on a global scale, providing services for customers and partners worldwide.

In order to support the CSOT panel module factory, the TCL industrial park will also include a smart TV manufacturing facility to efficiently integrate the panel module and TV set production. The smart TV manufacturing facility is designed to manufacture six million 32-inch to 65-inch TV sets per year. It will not only serve the TCL brand but also provide ODM services to other brands rooted in the Indian market.

The TCL industrial park is scheduled to commence production from the fourth quarter of 2019.