    Tech Mahindra launches Blockchain Technology to curb spam calls

    Tech Mahindra designed the Blockchain solution, constituting more than 25 percent of the Indian market share.

    By
    |

    Tech Mahindra has announced the deployment of a cutting-edge solution leveraging Blockchain Technology aiming at mitigating spam calls for the telecom sector in India impacting 300 million mobile subscribers.

    Tech Mahindra launches Blockchain Technology to curb spam calls

     

    Tech Mahindra designed the Blockchain solution, constituting more than 25 percent of the Indian market share, in compliance with the regulations and guidelines of TRAI in order to enable Telecom providers to prevent unauthorized access of their subscribers' data.

    Further, the firm is also demonstrating Blockchain capabilities in diverse sectors including Telecom, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech Industries, and Financial Services.

    "Blockchain is a focus for corporates and government alike and is expected to be a trillion-dollar market by 2030. With the concerted and coordinated efforts by the Indian government and the industry backed by appropriate regulation, India can continue to sustain and enhance its leadership position in Blockchain technology. At Tech Mahindra, we are betting big on Blockchain as part of our TechMNxt charter, to deliver tangible business value and empower our customers to provide a completely differentiated experience to their end customers," Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Practice Leader, Blockchain, Tech Mahindra, said.

    The digital transformation provider has already identified and is working on a holistic framework called Block Ecosystem that comprises of various levers; Block Studio, Block Engage, Block Talks, Block Geeks, Block Accelerate, Block Access & Block Value, which create industry-leading applications that are architected on innovation and human excellence to unlock significant value for all stakeholders.n

    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 23:27 [IST]
