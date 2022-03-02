Teen Who Hacked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Tracking Russian Billionaires; New Intel On War? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Russian invasion of Ukraine has continued despite numerous sanctions. Several countries have come to the aid of Ukraine, trying to help the battling nation. At the same time, a teen hacker is using his own methods to help stop the war. The teen who got famous for tracking Elon Musk's jet is now tracking Russian billionaires and tycoons.

Teen Tracking Russian Billionaires

Jack Sweeney is a 19-year-old IT student at the University of Central Florida. He first became famous for tracking Elon Musk's private jet and now seems to have a new target, the Russian oligarchs. Sweeney has set up a new Twitter account that follows Russian billionaires' jets and aircraft just as Russia faces mounting international pressure to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

The teen's new Twitter account, Russian Oligarch Jets, shows the time and map routes of the private jets of Russian billionaires. All new Twitter posts of this account show and highlight when and where the private jets of some of the top billionaires and tycoons of Russia go.

Interestingly, there are over 21,92,000 followers for the Russian Oligarch Jets account. Plus, the Twitter account has an automated feed introduced on Sunday, February 27, European Union and the United States announced new sanctions on the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to The Guardian.

Tracking all of the following. pic.twitter.com/cUW5rwS0el — Russian Oligarch Jets (@RUOligarchJets) February 27, 2022

The teen's new hack tracks at least 21 top Russian tycoons, the report says. "The private jets and helicopters of Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea Football Club, have been taking off and touching down in various destinations including Moscow, Baku, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Dubai..." says the report, reading into the details posted by the teen hacker.

Some of the other Russian billionaires include steel magnate Alexander Abramov, whose jets and helicopters have been taking off and touching down in locales spread across the world including London, Seychelles, Antigua and Barbuda, and Abu Dhabi.

New Intel On War?

Interestingly, there seems to be a growing interest in these air routes as a lot of people have begun following the new Twitter page. Presently, Facebook and other media outlets have restricted access in Russia as Kremlin stated it spreads misinformation. In this scenario, getting information from Russia is pretty hard. But the teen's hack into the private jets has now provided new intel into the ongoing crisis.

