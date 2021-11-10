Get A Chance To Test Foldable Samsung Smartphones For Free Via Flipkart News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The e-commerce retailer Flipkart has amassed massive sales during the festive season that concluded recently. Taking this success to the next level, Flipkart has announced a new programme to grab the interest of potential buyers. This new programme will let buyers test premium and high-end smartphones and get a full refund of the purchase in case they do not like it.

Called 'Love it or return it', this new Flipkart programme lets interested buyers to experience the premium devices that enter the market. If users like the device, then they can keep it and if they do not like it, they can return it to the e-commerce retailer within a period of 15 days of using it.

Flipkart Partners With Samsung

For this 'Love it or return it' programme, Flipkart has initially partnered with the South Korean tech giant Samsung. As a part of this partnership, the companies let customers experience the newly launched foldable flagship smartphones from Samsung - the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

To avail this program, customers need to place an order for one of these smartphones on Flipkart and use the device for a maximum of 15 days. If they are dissatisfied with the purchase for any reason, then they can return it to the company. Once they claim to return it, the company will conduct a quality assurance check to make sure the smartphone is in proper working condition. Following the same, they will issue a complete refund on the purchase made by the customer. Notably, the refunded amount will be credited to the customer's bank account.

How To Use Flipkart Programme

In order to get the refund under the Flipkart 'Love it or return it' programme, the buyers need to click on the return request weblink that is shared by the e-commerce retailer. Following this, the users need to enter the IMEI number to validate and log in to the app. Here, users need to key in their personal information and bank account information. This will help you generate a ticket number related to the refund.

At this stage, an email will be shared with a link to download the app and diagnose the mobile number to make sure the device is in proper working condition. On successful diagnosis, the logistics personnel will contact the users to schedule a time to pick up the smartphone. While picking it up, a physical QC will be conducted by an authorized representative. Notably, the complete refund will be credited to their bank account within seven working days.

Currently, this programme launched by Flipkart is live in select cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Vadodara, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata. With this programme from Flipkart, the interested buyers can experience the premium smartphones out there that they want to buy and know if the device is the right buy. Some buyers might be skeptical to try out expensive offerings due to various reasons and this program might help them. Probably, we can expect Flipkart to team up with more brands for the same.

