This Airpurifier Promises To Offer Protection From Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has become a serious health crisis across the globe. The data suggest that 14,689 people have already lost their lives to the deadly virus till date. The 225,270 active COVID-19 worldwide are currently going under treatment. One of the worst affected European country- Italy alone has lost 5,476 lives to COVID-19 till date.

India's count of infected people stands currently at 422. The death toll in India rose to 8 as one more affected patient has died in Maharashtra, the worst affected state in India. Indian authorities have sealed as many as 75 districts in 22 states to stop further spread of the virus; however, even a total lockdown might not be enough to put a stop to the COVID-19 spread in the world's second-most populous country.

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, a Swiss company specializing in air-purification technology solutions has claimed that one of its products can remove pollutants, including particles the size of Coronavirus. Priced at Rs. 1,40,000 (without Inflow ducting kit), the IQAir HealthPro 250 air purifier comes equipped with a hospital-grade HyperHEPA filter.

The company guarantees a minimum removal efficiency of 99.5 per cent even for the tiniest airborne microorganisms and more than 99.97 per cent effectiveness at 0.3 µm. This includes even particles the size of the coronavirus which has a diameter between 0.08 and 0.12 microns.

This might sound intriguing but studies suggest that the COVID-19 virus, which can be airborne, cannot be destroyed that easily by air-purifiers.

A report on digitaltrend.com which cites Dr. Mariea Snell, Assistant Director of the Online Doctor of Nursing Program at Maryville University, suggests that the size of COVID-19 is approximately 0.125 microns. What this means is that a HEPA filter powered air purifier just cannot trap COVID-19 virus. Even if it does, the virus will stay alive for long.

Even a PECO filter, which uses a more sophisticated filtration process as compared to a HEPA filter, cannot make a large impact. You can only fight the COVID-19 virus with strong hygiene practices and by staying away from people affected by Coronavirus.

Coming back to IQAir HealthPro 250 air purifier, the product is designed, developed and manufactured in Switzerland. It is termed ideal for removing the broadest range of airborne pollutants, such as nitrogen dioxide, PM2.5, PM10, gases, chemicals, as well as natural allergens such as pollen, mould, pet dander and dust mite allergens.

The IQAir HealthPro 250 air purifier uses a 3-stage filtration process that can offer protection from various airborne pollutants and can also remove odours. The stages include:

Micro-Particle Filtration

Granular Activated Carbon Adsorption and chemisorptions

HyperHEPA Filtration

The IQAir HealthPro250 features a modular tower design. It snaps open to allow access to all filters in a matter of seconds. The company also mentions that the IQAir HealthPro 250 comes with the most powerful fan ever used in a compact room air purifier. The fan powering the purifier has a 1200 m³/h rating.

Overall, the IQAir HealthPro 250 seems like a powerful airpurifer but we cannot confirm its effectiveness in offering protection from the COVID-19 virus. The company claims that several hundred IQAir HealthPro air purifiers are currently being deployed in healthcare institutions in Hong Kong and China in the fight against SARS-CoV and COVID-19.

The air purifier is being used with special FlexVac source-capture kit and OutFlow FlexAir exhaust. These special flexible suction duct opening kits need to be purchased separately. BreatheEasy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. is the exclusive India partner of IQAir in India.

