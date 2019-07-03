ENGLISH

    TikTok has recently witnessed a lot of criticism in India and even the app was also removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, the ban was removed later by the High-Court. Now in the latest report, the popular app is back in the headlines but this time for a good cause. According to the report a woman in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu named Jayapradha filed a missing report for her husband back in 2016 and after three years she has spotted him on a TikTok video.

    TikTok Helps Woman Find Eloped Husband After 3 Years

     

    According to the New Indian Express report, Suresh husband of Jayapradha and father of two children left his house in 2016 and never came back. Jayapradha lodged a missing complaint about him but the police were unable to find him anywhere.

    After three years Jayaprada's relatives spotted someone on TikTok video who resembles like Suresh. Later Jayapradha confirmed that it was her husband Suresh and reported to Villupuram police station. The police traced him and found him in Hosur.

    The report claims that Suresh was working in Hosur as a mechanic in a tractor company. He left his house back in 2016 because of some personal issues. The report also suggests that he was in a relationship with a trans woman.

    "The trans woman was also in the video, and we traced them down with the help of the transgender association in Villupuram," New Indian Express Quoted an officer as saying.

    Read More About: tiktok app news
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
