Toshiba releases a new lineup of consumer Hard Drives

Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation ("TET") announced its new series of consumer internal Hard Drives. The list includes, the P300 Desktop PC Hard Drive, L200 Laptop PC Hard Drive, X300 Performance Hard Drive, N300 NAS Hard Drive, S300 Surveillance Hard Drive and V300 Video Streaming Hard Drive. Let's have a brief look at what the hard-drives offers in terms of features.

P300 Desktop PC Hard Drive: This Toshiba P300 series ideal for home and office users and is available in up to 3TB[1] storage capacity. The model operates at 7,200rpm and built-in shock sensors to reduce vibration during reading and write operation.

L200 Laptop PC Hard Drive: This series of hardware can deliver up to 2TB capacity in a 2.5-inch [2] mobile drive. The L200 series is shock and vibration-resistant hard-drive that works with most of the notebook computer, gaming systems and for external storage available. The L200 lineup has a low power consumption when compared with a 3.5-inch hard drive. This helps to optimize the device's battery life, claims the company.

X300 Performance Hard Drive: This series offers up to 10TB storage capacity and features Toshiba's cache technology. The hard disk is available in a 3.5-inch form factor; the X300 performs at 7,200rpm and an increased cache up to 256MB.

N300 NAS Hard Drive: This series of hard-drive is suitable for personal, home office and small business networks. The hard-drive offers space up to 10TB capacity, and features 7,200rpm and a 256MB data buffer in 10TB model. It comes with support for up to eight drive bays in a multi-RAID NAS design. The N300 NAS Hard Drive line of high-reliability drives have a workload rating of up to 180TB/year and are optimized for the performance.

V300 Video Streaming Hard Drive: This series is designed for video recording and playback. It offers built-in silent seek technology, which results in a quiet operation. The V300 energy efficient design reduces energy consumption by up to 25%[3]. The hard drive is available in up to 3TB capacity. The V300 Hard Drive also supports video editing systems, set-top-box (STB), digital video recorders (DVR) and network video recorders (NVR).

How to control storage space used by WhatsApp on Android

S300 Surveillance Hard Drive: This series of hard drive offers reliability with large cache size up to 256MB. The hard drive is available in up to 10TB capacities, the new surveillance hard drive can handle high workloads up to 180TB per year[6] and supports surveillance network video recorders (sNVR), surveillance digital video recorders (sDVR), hybrid sDVR (analog and IP) and RAID storage arrays for surveillance.Toshiba is also introducing color branding for each category in the consumer internal hard-drive lineup. The new category of colors will be displayed on the drive labels.