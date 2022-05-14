Just In
Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: How To Watch Blood Moon Live Stream
The first lunar eclipse, the Total Lunar Eclipse of this year is all set to leave its mark on the Earth this weekend. The dates are determined to be May 15 to 16. It will be visible in several parts of the world. Here, we will detail how to watch the scenario called Blood Moon live as it happens.
Notably, a lunar eclipse happens with the Sun, Earth and Moon come in line so that the Moon passes into the shadow of the Earth. In the total lunar eclipse, the Moon will fall completely within the darkest part of the Earth's shadow, which is called umbra. This is the longest prime-time lunar eclipse on the west coast of the US in this century.
How To Watch Total Lunar Eclipse Live Stream?
The Total Lunar Eclipse will have a total phase of 1 hour and 25 minutes while the partial phase will last for over three hours. The Total Lunar Eclipse will begin at 7:02 am IST on May 16 while the Partial Eclipse will begin at 7:57 AM IST.
The totality phase of the eclipse will debut at 8:59 AM and it will turn coppery-red when the entire Moon is in the Earth's umbra. To capture the scenario, one can place a camera on a tripod with exposures set at several seconds. The totality will come to an end at 10:23 AM, which is when the Moon will exit the Earth's umbra and the red color will fade away. The eclipse will come to an end at 12:20 PM.
NASA will broadcast the live stream of this celestial event and you can watch it live from here.
Where Will Total Lunar Eclipse Occur?
The Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible in many parts of the southern hemisphere. It will not be visible for those in India, there will be a glimpse of the Moon turning blood red this weekend in Europe, parts of South America, and the Middle East. In this eclipse, almost 99% of the Moon's disk will be within the umbra of the Earth and it will be very dark.
The eclipse will be visible in cities such as Rome, Brussels, London, Johannesburg, Lagos, Paris, Havana, Madrid, Santiago, Guatemala City, Washington DC, New York, Rio de Janeiro, and Chicago. While these cities will see the total lunar eclipse, Ankara, Cairo, Honolulu, Budapest, and Athens will see a partial eclipse.
