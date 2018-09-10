Twitter introduces voice-only broadcast feature for its platform

Twitter has introduced a new feature for the masses. The new feature will allow the users to make an audio-only broadcast which their followers can hear. Twitter had announced the feature earlier on Friday and the feature is currently available for all the iOS users of the Twitter app and to the users of its live-streaming app Perioscope.

As per a report from the Verge, in order to access the new "audio-only broadcast" feature, the users will first need to update their twitter app to the latest version. Once the app is updated and supports the latest version users will be able to use the feature and all they need to do is go to the compose screen on Twitter. Once on the 'compose screen' users will need to tap on the "Go Live" button in order to bring up the standard live-streaming screen and make a live broadcast. Once the aforementioned steps are completed users will be able to see a microphone icon in order to toggle the "audio-only broadcast" option to turn it on or off.

The report further mentions that, with the addition of the audio-only broadcast feature, Twitter wants to primarily focus on the purpose of the live-streaming platform towards the live podcasting as well as other audio-first content. It is quite evident that the podcast industry is blooming and it comes as no surprise if Twitter wants a fair share of it. Twitter had incorporated the broadcast option in its main app around two years ago; however, we hardly see any user using the live-streaming feature on Twitter's platform nowadays.

It appears that Twitter has understood the scope of live moments, specifically the news and information such as sports matches, breaking news, award shows, and other events which users can enjoy on the social media platforms. Earlier in February, Twitter had revealed that it will soon begin streaming local news and broadcasts during the events such as breaking news. Also, Twitter had recently started personalizing live event push notifications in order to get more users to start using the broadcasts which they find relevant.

It would be interesting to see how well the audience responds to the feature and how useful it will be in real-life situations.