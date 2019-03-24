UC Browser ropes in Virendra Sehwag and Irfan Pathan for IPL 2019 News oi-Priyanka Dua Leading smartphone maker OPPO has come on board as a sponsor for this campaign by the browser.

In a bid to meet rising demand for cricket, Leading mobile browser UC Browser has patnered with Virendra Sehwag and Irfan Pathan for IPL 2019.

The two cricketers will be cheering and supporting their respective teams on the UC platform. Exclusive cricket-related short videos, GIFs and memes will also be available on UC Browser.

UC Browser is also offering cricket fans and users a chance to win a total of Rs 1 crore by participating in an exciting Play and Win Game on the browser.

Virendra Sehwag and Irfan Pathan are challenging UC users to participate in the game and take the Captain versus Users challenge. For the first match, Virendra Sehwag is placing his bets on RCB whereas Irfan Pathan expects an easy win for CSK.

Users can also guess the right answers for every match and win UCoins, which can be exchanged for Paytm Cash. UC Cricket, UC Browser's in-app channel for cricket content aggregation, offers all-in-one live cricket content, including live scores, news, videos, photos, live commentaries and more.

Damon Xi, General Manager of UCWeb India and Indonesia, Alibaba Digital Media, and Entertainment Group "As a user-oriented content platform, UC has excelled in providing specialized curated content for its users. Cricket is India's most popular sport, which is reflected in the level of online content consumption. The announcement of Sehwag and Pathan as UC Cricket Captains comes as part of UC's content strategy for the Indian market, in line with its promise to generate rich and enjoyable localized content via short videos, memes, GIFs and more. This year, UC will also be launching the UC Cricket Fun Columns with exclusive commentary and inputs from Irfan Pathan in a bid to reach the wider cricket audience."

UC Browser will also be launching a new campaign to select UC Miss Cricket, giving its 130 million monthly active users another reason to get on the platform this cricket season.