UC Browser Version 12.9.7 update: Win up to 130 crores on "Find Diyas, Win Prizes” campaign

UC Browser is one of the most used web browsers on Android OS. With the latest update, the UC Browser gains a few more tricks up its sleeves. Here are the complete details on the UC Browser Version 12.9.7 for Android OS.

The latest update also offers a new UI design with festival themes, where users can dynamically change the theme to get a new look and experience on the UC Browser for free of cost from the big library of themes from UC.

Download the UC Browser for your Android smartphone or a tablet here.

India centric video content

The UC Browser Version 12.9.7 comes with a revamped video showcasing user interface with India centric content. Users can now view or download the featured videos with a single click. Users can also share these videos with friends and families with a single click. UC Browser uses Wi-Fi network to offer non-buffering video watching experience.

These new features will not interfere with the actual web-surfing experience, as the UC Browser Version 12.9.7 uses advanced technology to offer fast yet secure internet user experience.

Use UC Browser and win the cash price

UC Browser offers a virtual currency named UCoins by completing certain tasks like reading, sharing and commenting on the news. A user will be receiving 4 UCoins per task completion. A user can win an additional Rs 100 via UC Center.

Damon Xi, General Manager of UCWeb India & Indonesia, Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group said

As an international Internet company, UCWeb aspires to bring the best browsing and content experience to every user. UCWeb values user demands and experience in Indian market. For local users, a single-tool products are no longer be able to fully meet their users' needs. The upgrade of the browser will further fulfill the mission of UCWeb to continuously satisfy localized browsing experience and content consumption.