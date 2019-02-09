Verizon gets VNO license in India to sell internet

Verizon India today said that it has received a Unified License for Virtual Network Operator (VNO) Internet Service Provider (ISP) from Department of Telecommunications.

The VNO license allows Verizon to re-sell internet services from other telecommunication service providers in India.

"A robust virtual network is the backbone of any business transformation and the proliferation of virtual networks will further help India achieve its goal of a Digital India by enhancing connectivity across the country," commented Robert Le Busque, Managing Director of Verizon's Australia, New Zealand, and India.

The addition of a VNO License extends Verizon service offerings to its enterprise customers which already includes National and International Long Distance (NLD/ILD) services and Internet Services Provider (ISP) License.

For those who are not aware, Verizon has also tested edge computing on a live 5G network, cutting latency in half.

In this test, the engineers used an Automated Intelligence (AI) enabled facial recognition application to identify people.

Using MEC equipment located in the network facility, the application was able to analyze information right at the edge of the network where the application was being used (instead of traversing multiple hops to the nearest centralized data center). As a result, the engineers were able to successfully identify the individual twice as fast as when they duplicated the experiment using the centralized data center. Putting the compute power closer to the user at the network edge greatly decreased the time to deliver the experience - a key benefit of the Verizon Intelligent Edge Network.

In a newly formed 5G test bed in Houston, Verizon engineers installed Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) equipment and MEC platform software into a network facility closer to the network edge, thus decreasing the distance that information needs to travel between a wireless device and the computer infrastructure with which that device's apps are interacting.