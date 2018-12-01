Video: ISS' new robot is the space version of Alexa assistant

Airbus has developed Cimon, a 3D-printed floating robot for the German Space Agency. He's been a crew member of the International Space Station since June, but according to Gizmodo's report, this will be the first time we're seeing the robot in action.

The Watson-powered robot face is like an extremely expensive Amazon Echo which will study human-machine interactions in space. This video highlights an early interaction between the robot and ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst. The astronaut requests Cimon to play his "favorite song" Kraftwerk's "Man Machine." The astronaut then asks the robot to shoot some video.

"Happy with his initial outing, both Cimon's developers and Alexander hope to see Cimon back in action again soon," the ESA says.

"While no further sessions are planned during the Horizons mission at this stage, it could mark the beginning of an exciting collaboration between astronauts, robotic assistants and possible future artificial intelligence in space."

Besides, ESA also released a stunning time-lapse video from the orbiting research center to pay tribute to ISS' 20 years of contribution to the space science. The video was compiled by German astronaut Alexander Gerst with Matt Piper music played in the background.

The video shows more than 21,000 images taken from the space in October. The orbiting research center traveled above Earth at an altitude of about 400 km (248.5 miles).

The video also shows the precise position of the ISS through the inserted world map at the top right of the screen. As the video moves forward label pop-ups are shown about the various cities and countries.