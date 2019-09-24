Videocon D2h, Dish TV offering Two Months Services Free With Long-Term Subscription Pack News oi-Priyanka Dua

Videocon D2h and Dish TV are reportedly providing benefits with their long-term plans. The DTH providers are offering an extra two months service with 10 months plan, reports Telecom Talk.

According to the report, this means that customers will get service for 12 months, by paying for 10 months. Besides, both D2h and Dish TV are providing similar benefits with the six months plans. Under this pack, the customers will get seven months of service by paying for six months. On the other hand, D2h is providing 14-days extra service with three months plan. The company is also offering a free set-top box under this plan.

Dish TV has also launched a new value-added service 'Shorts TV Active'. The service is priced at Rs. 59 per month. Under this newly launched service, users will get ad-free HD films packed with 10000+ movies. The platform service will also offer 7000 short films.

Dish TV To Launch Android TV-Based Set-Top Box

Meanwhile, PTI reported that Dish TV is planning to launch a new Android set-top box in the coming weeks in India. According to the report, the company wants to retain its premium segment customers with this launch. It is likely to be priced at Rs. 3,000.

"We are monitoring new technology developments and are responding to these. In the next few weeks, we are going to introduce connected boxes for the customers who seek new age media entertainment. We also have a smart stick at Rs 599," Dish TV India Corporate Head (Marketing) Sukhpreet Singh was quoted by PTI. He also confirmed that Average revenue per user stood at Rs. 116 and it will remain flat due to TRAI new norms for DTH operators.

The announcement of launching a new set-top box came after Airtel launched its Xstream box. However, Dish TV is planning to take on both Airtel Digital TV the Jio's set-top box by launching the Android TV box.

Best Mobiles in India