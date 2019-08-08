Vivo Plans To Set Up New Manufacturing Plant In India: Reports News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vivo is now planning to set up a new manufacturing unit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The unit will have a capacity to manufacture 25 million devices a year.

Shedding light on setting up a new manufacturing plant in India, the company's Director (Brand Strategy) Nipun Marya shared that Vivo only sells made in India smartphones in the country and now it is ready to set up another manufacturing facility, which is spread across 169 acre in Greater Noida.

"Currently, 100 percent smartphones that we sell in India are made in India. We are now setting up a new manufacturing unit spread across 169 acres in Greater Noida. This will double our existing capacity," PTI quoted Marya.

The new capacity is part of the company's Rs. 4,000 crore expansion plan in the country.

Meanwhile, the company is also planning to set up design, and Research and Development (R&D) center in India. This will also help them support the Make in India initiative.

"We are planning to set up design, and R&D centers in India in near future to support our 'Make in India' initiative," Marya told Gizbot in July.

Vivo S1 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched In India

After launching the Z- series in India, Vivo has now unveiled three models of Vivo S series starting from Rs 17,990 and going up to Rs 19,990.

The 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 17,990, while the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant will be available at Rs.18,990. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage will cost you Rs.19,990.

Furthermore, the device will be available across retail starting August 8th on online platforms, including Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in and Flipkart starting August 14.

Where Vivo Stands In India

According to a report by, Counterpoint, BBK group, which encompasses Oppo, Vivo, Realme and OnePlus, is the largest smartphone manufacturer in India with a 30 percent combined share.

However, Vivo saw marginal drop in its market share during the second quarter of the year 2019. The company's market share fell from 12 percent in Q2-2018 to 11 percent in Q2-2019.

