For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Mahindra Suspends Production For 8 To 14 Days Due To Industry Slowdown
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 37: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips
- News Karnataka rains: Govt pegs loss at Rs 6000 cr, toll rises to 24
- Movies Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Elimination Week 7: This Contestant Is Assured To Be Safe?
- Finance IFFCO Tokio Introduces Critical Illness Plan Covering All Family Members
- Education ICAI Result 2019: CA Foundation And Final Result To Be Declared on August
- Lifestyle Chetan Bhagat Gets Pirated Version Of His Own Book From Street Hawker: Viral Video
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Watch Sacred Games Season 2 On Netflix For Free - All You Need To Know
News
oi-Karan Sharma
By Karan Sharma
|
Netflix's most awaited TV series -- Sacred Games 2 is all set to release on August 15. Some people have already taken the Netflix subscription, but the one who are interested in watching the web series without paying anything they can try this trick and get a free subscription for a month. Here are the details.
Initially, Netflix offers a free trial for all the new users for a month, you can opt for the free trial and watch the HD web series without paying anything. Here's how you can register for the free trial.
How To Watch Sacred Games Season 2 For Free
- First, you need to visit netflix.com
- On the home page, you can see a banner 'Try 30 Days Free'
- Click on the banner, which leads you to the first step of registering.
- Now, you have to choose the play which you want to go with, click on 'See The Plans'
- Here, you can see a series of plans, you can choose from Mobile, Basic, Standard, and Premium. The plans cost starts at Rs199 and go up to Rs 799.
- Choose a plan depending on your usage, and click on continue.
- Now you have to create your account, simply click the continue button.
- Enter your e-mail address from which you want to create the account along with a password and click on continue.
- On the last page, you have to set up your payment method, select the card type and enter your card details.
- Tick the 'I agree' box and click 'Start Membership' and you are all set to go.
Don't worry, the amount will not be deducted from your bank account now. However, do note that you have to cancel the membership before the due date if you don't want to be charged.
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
36,990
-
39,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,999
-
9,999
-
15,499
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
11,280
-
1,000
-
900
-
800
-
700
-
11,468
-
35,000
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
6,990
-
999
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments