WhatsApp Android notifications receives ‘Mark as Read’ button

WhatsApp has recently been testing a number of Quick Actions on its Android app notifications over a couple of few weeks. Now, the instant-messaging platform has started rolling out a new feature for the beta version of its software. The new feature is said to be first reported by WABetaInfo. The report suggests that the 'Mark as Read' feature is now live on version 2.18.232 of WhatsApp Beta.

It is also worth noting the fact here that the proof of the new Mark as Read button was spotted in the code of WhatsApp Beta v2.18.214 earlier this month. However, the feature has now gone live for the uses. A number of users have reportedly confirmed that the feature is working for them.

Also read, IRCTC Train status can now be checked on WhatsApp

We would also like to share that the Mark as Read feature is not the only Quick Action feature on which WhatsApp has been working on in the recent weeks. Along with the Mark as Read button, the company is also testing a new Quick Action feature which the company is calling as 'Mute" button. The new 'Mute' button which is still under testing will allow users to mute chat directly from the notifications itself, without the need of opening the app. The new 'Mute' feature has not made its way to the users as of now and also there is no information available as to when this feature will be available for the masses.

However, the users can download the latest beta version of the app v(2.18.232) from the Play Store and it will be available for all the registered beta testers of the application. It is further expected to be rolled out to the stable version of the app soon in the coming days. If in case a user is not a beta tester and yet want to get all the latest features then they can apply to get into the company's beta program and see if there are any free slots available to use or not.